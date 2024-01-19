New operators of Kerry nursing homes say it’s undergoing changes to address non-compliance in HIQA reports

The new operators of two nursing homes in Kerry say it is undergoing changes to address issues raised by the health watchdog.

It follows unannounced HIQA inspections of Aperee Living nursing homes in Camp and Tralee in September, which date back to the previous governance structure.

In November, Aperee Living, which operates two nursing homes in the county was sold a group of Irish investors, led by Paul Kingston, who has over 25 years’ experience in the nursing home sector.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) conducted unannounced inspections in both Aperee facilities in Kerry in September.

The 68 resident centre in Tralee, was inspected across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007; and found to be fully compliant in 8 areas, substantially compliant in 7; and non-compliant in 2 areas – governance and management; and protection.

Inspectors noted significant concerns remained regarding the overall governance and management of the centre, they found reasonable measures had not been taken to protect residents finances, management of pension arrangements, while concerns were raised that residents did not have a separate residents bank account.

In response, it was noted management systems were undergoing a restructure including the appointment of four new directors, new registered provider representative, and other changes to address concerns.

Meanwhile, the Aperee facility in Camp was inspected across seven areas; and found to be substantially compliant in four areas; and non-compliant in three – governance and management; fire precautions; and protection.

HIQA found residents' monies were used on a number of occasions to pay ongoing costs of running the centre. It noted while the money was returned to the account, it was not appropriate or correct use of residents money.

Inspectors noted fire safety risks, previously identified had not been addressed; while the centres account on the 28th of September showed that it contained money belonging to three residents who were deceased.

In response, it noted that from November three new directors have been appointed to the company, with a newly appointed company secretary and priority placed on fire safety management.

Inspectors noted that the plan response does not assure HIQA that the actions will result in compliance with regulations.