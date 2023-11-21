Advertisement
News

Group operating two nursing homes in Kerry sold

Nov 21, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Group operating two nursing homes in Kerry sold
Share this article

Aperee Living, which operates two nursing homes in Kerry, has been sold.

Aperee Living operated nursing homes in Camp and Tralee.

It’s understood that issues about Aperee Living Camp had been flagged with HIQA.

Advertisement

The group has been sold to a group of Irish investors with a track record in managing and operating nursing homes.

The consortium that’s purchasing the portfolio is led by Paul Kingston, who has 25 years’ experience in the nursing home sector.

Mr Kingston says they are fully committed to providing the highest standards of care to all residents, prioritising excellent clinical support and dedicated personal care.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

MTU develops tool to prevent people being scammed on Black Friday
Advertisement
Four Kerry businesses receive gold awards in GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann
Six new electric vehicles in An Post Kerry fleet
Advertisement

Recommended

Six new electric vehicles in An Post Kerry fleet
MTU develops tool to prevent people being scammed on Black Friday
Clonbrien Treaty Goes Joint Favourite For St Leger
Four Kerry businesses receive gold awards in GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus