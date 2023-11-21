Group operating two nursing homes in Kerry sold

Aperee Living, which operates two nursing homes in Kerry, has been sold.

Aperee Living operated nursing homes in Camp and Tralee.

It’s understood that issues about Aperee Living Camp had been flagged with HIQA.

The group has been sold to a group of Irish investors with a track record in managing and operating nursing homes.

The consortium that’s purchasing the portfolio is led by Paul Kingston, who has 25 years’ experience in the nursing home sector.

Mr Kingston says they are fully committed to providing the highest standards of care to all residents, prioritising excellent clinical support and dedicated personal care.