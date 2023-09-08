Tralee nursing home systems didn’t ensure residents were safeguarded from financial abuse

A Tralee nursing home was found to have wholly inadequate systems in place that didn’t ensure residents were safeguarded from financial abuse.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Aperee Living Tralee in Skahanagh on April 4th.

It raised concerns regarding governance and management, especially in relation to residents’ finances.

Advertisement

HIQA inspectors found Aperee Living Tralee was compliant in nine areas, substantially compliant in six, and non-compliant in three areas of the Health Act 2007.

It was found to be non-compliant in governance and management, with inspectors noting systems in place were not stable and not clearly defined, and oversight arrangements of finances did not ensure policies and procedures were in line with national guidance.

The report noted the systems in place for the management of residents' finances and pension agent arrangements required immediate action, adding the current systems were wholly inadequate and did not ensure residents were safeguarded from financial abuse.

Advertisement

Inspectors found there wasn’t a separate resident client account and the residents’ money was paid directly into Aperee Living Tralee’s current account; at the time of the inspection three of the residents affected had died, but their money hadn’t been returned to their estates.

The report stated that a review of banking records showed, on a number of occasions, that residents' money was used to pay ongoing costs of running the centre; this money was returned to the account, but the inspector stated it wasn’t appropriate or correct use of residents' monies.

The centre was found not to be compliant under protection and residents’ rights categories; this was also in relation to protecting residents’ finances.

Advertisement

Aperee Living Tralee was compliant in terms of staffing, notification of incidents, food and nutrition, and visits; it was substantially compliant in fire precautions, infection control and records.

Overall, inspectors found residents gave positive feedback and were complimentary about the staff and the care provided.

The report says there were plenty of activities taking place in the centre and it had a varied activity schedule, while interactions between staff and residents were very person-centred.

Advertisement

Aperee Living Tralee has put a compliance plan in place to address concerns raised in the report.

The full report can be seen here.