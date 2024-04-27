Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Kingdom Corinthians were victorious in the Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final.
Cian Holden scored 4 in a 6-2 win over Ballyheguie, with Jess O'Sullivan and Con Barrett also on target.
Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
Tralee Dynamos 5 Killarney Celtic B 2
Dynamos scorers:
Daragh Lowth 2, Wayne Conway 2, John Ward 1
U13 John Joe Naughton Shield
Q/Final
Listowel Celtic B 0-1 Camp A
Today:
Dominos Pizza Cup Final MU17
5-30 St.Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Dominos Pizza Cup Final WU17
3pm Dingle Bay Rovers v Killarney Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
6-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup
Quarter Finals
7oc Iveragh United v St.Brendans Park FC
Venue Iveragh Astro
Charleville Cheese Division Four
7oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B
Venue Mounthawk Park
U12 Girl’s Premier South
Inter Kenmare v Killorglin 12.30pm
U12 Girl’s Cup Final
Castleisland v Mastergeeha 3pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)
U15 Mary Lyne Shield
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 12.30pm
BOYS
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Final
Killarney Celtic v Park FC 5.45pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Final
Milltown FC v LB Rovers 4.15pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit v Park FC (Ardfert Astro) 4.30pm
U13 Munster Regional Final
Killorglin A v Bridge Utd (Dragon’s Den) 4pm
John Joe Naughton U13 Shield Q/Finals
Inter Kenmare B v Killorglin B 11am
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Mastergeeha B v MEK B 1pm
U14 Tom Hayès Boy’s Shield Final
MEK A v Killarney Athletic B 5pm (Killarney Celtic)
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup S/Final
Killarney Athletic A v Listowel A 11am
U16 Boy’s Division 1
TOP
Park v Killarney Celtic 7.30pm
BOTTOM
Camp v Ballyhar (Castlegregory) 3pm
