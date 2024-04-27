Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Kingdom Corinthians were victorious in the Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final.

Cian Holden scored 4 in a 6-2 win over Ballyheguie, with Jess O'Sullivan and Con Barrett also on target.

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final

Tralee Dynamos 5 Killarney Celtic B 2

Dynamos scorers:

Daragh Lowth 2, Wayne Conway 2, John Ward 1

U13 John Joe Naughton Shield

Q/Final

Listowel Celtic B 0-1 Camp A

Today:

Dominos Pizza Cup Final MU17

5-30 St.Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic

Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Dominos Pizza Cup Final WU17

3pm Dingle Bay Rovers v Killarney Celtic

Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final

6-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic

Venue Pat Kennedy Park

Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup

Quarter Finals

7oc Iveragh United v St.Brendans Park FC

Venue Iveragh Astro

Charleville Cheese Division Four

7oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B

Venue Mounthawk Park

U12 Girl’s Premier South

Inter Kenmare v Killorglin 12.30pm

U12 Girl’s Cup Final

Castleisland v Mastergeeha 3pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)

U15 Mary Lyne Shield

Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 12.30pm

BOYS

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Final

Killarney Celtic v Park FC 5.45pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Final

Milltown FC v LB Rovers 4.15pm (Killarney Celtic Astro)

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit v Park FC (Ardfert Astro) 4.30pm

U13 Munster Regional Final

Killorglin A v Bridge Utd (Dragon’s Den) 4pm

John Joe Naughton U13 Shield Q/Finals

Inter Kenmare B v Killorglin B 11am

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

Mastergeeha B v MEK B 1pm

U14 Tom Hayès Boy’s Shield Final

MEK A v Killarney Athletic B 5pm (Killarney Celtic)

U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup S/Final

Killarney Athletic A v Listowel A 11am

U16 Boy’s Division 1

TOP

Park v Killarney Celtic 7.30pm

BOTTOM

Camp v Ballyhar (Castlegregory) 3pm

