University Hospital Kerry is seeking to recruit senior speech and language therapists.

These roles will be part of UHK’s geriatric emergency multi-disciplinary service and stroke service at the Tralee-based hospital.

The roles are advertised as whole time.

Advertisement

Informal enquiries can be made to Mary O’Dwyer, Speech & Language Therapy Manager, University Hospital Kerry by email at [email protected] or by calling 086 787 1379.

Full details can be found here: https://uhk.ie/senior-slts/