News

Health watchdog concerned over nursing home group

Nov 8, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
It’s alleged HIQA received information that a private nursing home in Kerry didn’t have sufficient funds to sustain day-to-day operations.

Aperee Living Camp is part of the Aperee Living group which has nursing homes nationwide.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has raised significant concerns about the group.

It’s warned that some of its care homes are in crisis.

Aperee Living has two nursing homes in Kerry – in Camp and in Tralee.

The Irish Times journalist Jack Power says issues about Aperee Living Camp have been flagged with HIQA.

Radio Kerry has contacted Aperee Living for a comment.

HSE said in response to Radio Kerry's queries about Aperee Living that  all nursing homes are regulated by HIQA with regard to monitoring compliance with standards where each nursing home has responsibility for the delivery of safe care for their residents.

It said HIQA's chief inspector has a range of legal powers available including up to the cancellation of the registration of a nursing home and that the HSE works in accordance with the Health Act in such circumstances. ENDS

 

