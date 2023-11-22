Cllr says Kerry nursing home residents relieved at news of sale

The sale of Aperee Living, which operated two nursing homes in Kerry, is a relief for residents and their families.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum South.

Aperee Living operated nursing homes in Camp which has 35 residents and in Tralee, which is home to 64 people.

It has been sold to a group of Irish investors with a track record in managing and operating nursing homes.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says the issues within Aperee Living were highlighted in HIQA reports and the HSE were proactive in their response to the concerns.

He says the State needs to look at other models for elder care in Kerry: