4 Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals receive positive HIQA reports

Four Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals have received very positive reports from HIQA.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted inspections at Aras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel, Aperee Living in Camp, West Kerry Community Hospital and Valentia Hospital. All four inspections, which took place between April and June, were unannounced.

23-resident Valentia Hospital was inspected in 15 categories and was either compliant or substantially compliant in all; inspectors said residents who spoke said they were happy living in the centre, and that staff were very kind and always approachable.

33-resident West Kerry Community Hospital was inspected in 20 categories, with the vast majority being marked compliant; inspectors said throughout the day, staff were observed chatting with residents, reading the paper to them or engaging in reminiscent therapy.

33-resident Aperee Living in Camp was inspected in 16 categories, with all being compliant or substantially compliant; inspectors said residents were seen enthusiastically participating in group activities and one-to-one activities were based on individuals' needs.

37-resident Aras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel was inspected in 15 categories, with all being compliant or substantially compliant; inspectors said staff demonstrated genuine respect and empathy in their interactions with residents and, as a result, care was very person-centred.

You can see all the inspection reports on hiqa.ie.