Gardaí say Baby John investigation will result in file being prepared for DPP

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the DPP in due course in relation to the murder of a baby boy almost 40 years ago - the child known as Baby John.

The Garda Press Office says the investigation into the death of the five-day-old infant, whose body was found on a South Kerry beach, remains ongoing.

Last March, a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the murder of Baby John.

They were later released without charge and gardaí said, at the time, that a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The baby, who was later given the name John, was found on White Strand near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984.

He had been stabbed 28 times and his neck had been broken.

DNA had been taken from Baby John in 1984 but in 2021, a larger sample was taken from the infant's remains in order to make the most of technological advances in DNA.

Last March, a man in his sixties and a woman in her fifties, a married couple, were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

Both were released without charge.

Their solicitor Pádraig O'Connell said his clients refute all allegations and that he believes in their innocence.

Yesterday's Sunday Independent featured an interview with a detective superintendent from the garda cold case unit who said the case was at a 'sensitive stage' and that the investigation into the baby's murder was very much ongoing.

Today the Garda Press Office told Radio Kerry that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.