Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering Baby John remain in custody

Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of Baby John remain in Garda custody.

They were arrested yesterday in connection with the death 39 years ago.

The body was discovered with stab wounds on a south Kerry beach.

The body of a baby boy was discovered on White Strand, Cahersiveen on April 14th 1984; the infant had 28 stab wounds.

He was named Baby John, and deemed to have been five-days-old.

He was baptised and buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

The baby's parents weren’t known, and have never been identified.

An extensive investigation into the case has been ongoing since 2018.

Hundreds of people have been interviewed, over 560 lines of enquiry initiated, and around 100 DNA samples taken in the area.

It has been gardaí’s strong belief that the answers to the case always lay in Cahersiveen and the close surrounding areas.

Yesterday, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in Munster on suspicion of the murder of Baby John.

They're being held in Listowel and Castleisland garda stations, and continue to be questioned this evening.