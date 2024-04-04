Advertisement
News

Fire fighter cleared to contest Kerry’s local elections says controversy disrupted his campaign

Apr 4, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Fire fighter cleared to contest Kerry’s local elections says controversy disrupted his campaign
Damian Quigg Sinn Fein Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A candidate contesting the local elections in Kerry, who was temporarily deemed ineligible to run for a seat, says the controversy was disruptive to his campaign.

Sinn Féin candidate Damian Quigg and sitting Independent councillor Martin Grady are retained fire fighters within Kerry County Council’s fire service.

They had been deemed ineligible to contest the local election due to their jobs.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage issued a circular last December which stated that local authority employees, who earn more than the maximum salary paid to a clerical officer, may not contest elections.

The circular stated that where a retained firefighter wishes to pursue nomination for local elections their total earnings for the previous year will be used to determine eligibility under the provisions.

This meant both men were not in a position to run for a seat on Kerry County Council as retained fire fighters.

However, a new circular was issued yesterday which now says that only a firefighter’s basic salary will be used to define their eligibility under the Local Government Act 2001.

This paves the way for Cllr Grady and Mr Quigg to contest June’s local elections.

Independent Cllr Martin Grady had indicated his intention to contest the issue in the courts and the case was due before court this morning.

Former councillor and current Sinn Féin candidate for the Kenmare LEA, Damien Quigg says it’s a relief that the issue has been resolved:

 

Independent councillor Martin Grady

 

