Two Kerry firefighters determined to contest local elections despite being deemed ineligible due to their job

Two Kerry firefighters are determined to contest June's local elections despite both being deemed ineligible because of their job.

Cllr Martin Grady and Sinn Féin candidate Damian Quigg are retained fire fighters within Kerry County Council’s fire service.

A circular from the Department of Local Government states that local authority employees, who earn more than the maximum salary paid to a clerical officer, may not contest elections.

Advertisement

Retained firefighters’ pay has recently been increased.

The circular, issued on December 1st 2023, also states that where a retained firefighter wishes to pursue nomination for local elections - their total earnings for the previous year will be used to determine eligibility under the provisions.

In a statement, Cllr Martin Grady said he is a part time fireman; his guaranteed salary is well below the amount paid to a clerical officer; while the rest is based on the probability of call outs.

Advertisement

He added this was raised close to the upcoming elections, at a time he should be canvassing.

Cllr Grady says he will legally challenge the circular and hopes to be on the ballot paper in June; representing the people of Killarney Municipal District while also remaining as a fire fighter.

Former councillor and Sinn Féin candidate in the Kenmare LEA, Damian Quigg, believes the measure is extremely unfair; adding he has sought clarity from his trade union on the matter.

Advertisement

Mr Quigg says he will stand for election in the Local Electoral Area, even if he must stand down as a retained firefighter.