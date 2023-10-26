Advertisement
News

Fashion designer Don O'Neill announced as patron for Recovery Haven Kerry

Oct 26, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Fashion designer Don O'Neill announced as patron for Recovery Haven Kerry
Don O'Neill and his husband Pascal Guillermie. Image from Don's Facebook page
Share this article

Renowned fashion designer Don O’Neill has been announced as a patron for Recovery Haven Kerry.

The Tralee-based charity delivers therapeutic services and offers support to people who’ve experienced cancer, as well as their families and carers.

Recovery Haven says Don O’Neill, who is from Ballyheigue, and his husband Pascal have been huge supporters of the service for years.

Advertisement

Mr O’Neill says it’s a great honour to become a patron for Recovery Haven Kerry, adding he’s looking forward to helping the charity achieve its goals.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus