Fashion designer Don O'Neill announced as patron for Recovery Haven Kerry

Renowned fashion designer Don O’Neill has been announced as a patron for Recovery Haven Kerry.

The Tralee-based charity delivers therapeutic services and offers support to people who’ve experienced cancer, as well as their families and carers.

Recovery Haven says Don O’Neill, who is from Ballyheigue, and his husband Pascal have been huge supporters of the service for years.

Mr O’Neill says it’s a great honour to become a patron for Recovery Haven Kerry, adding he’s looking forward to helping the charity achieve its goals.