Ballyheigue man who saved swimmer’s life warns of rip currents

A Ballyheigue man, who saved the life of a swimmer at the weekend, is warning about the danger of rip currents.

Renowned fashion designer, Don O’Neill was on Ballheigue beach with his husband and a friend when he noticed a man in the water was in difficulty.

Don and another man Donal Hanley both got into the water and helped the swimmer.

They found themselves in a rip current.

Mr O’Neill praised the man who got into difficulty, as turned on his back and floated to conserve energy.

He says rip currents are unusual for Ballyheigue beach: