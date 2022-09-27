Advertisement
Ballyheigue man who saved swimmer’s life warns of rip currents

Sep 27, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Ballyheigue man who saved swimmer's life warns of rip currents
A Ballyheigue man, who saved the life of a swimmer at the weekend, is warning about the danger of rip currents.

Renowned fashion designer, Don O’Neill was on Ballheigue beach with his husband and a friend when he noticed a man in the water was in difficulty.

Don and another man Donal Hanley both got into the water and helped the swimmer.

They found themselves in a rip current.

Mr O’Neill praised the man who got into difficulty, as turned on his back and floated to conserve energy.

He says rip currents are unusual for Ballyheigue beach:

