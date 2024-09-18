Engagement with ministers and HSE continuing to find pathway forward for Camp nursing home

Engagement with ministers and the HSE is continuing in a bid to find a pathway forward for Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp.

That’s according to Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Both she and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae say they want to see the nursing home remain open and have raised the issue with ministers.

The HSE took interim charge of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View last week.

Yesterday, it was reported that some residents were told they are to be moved.

The HSE took charge of Aperee Living Camp last week, following a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she’s engaging with Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler and the HSE on the issue.

She says she appreciates the situation is causing difficulties for residents, families and staff in the nursing home.

Minister Foley acknowledged the value of the facility and the excellent care being provided by staff, and says she’s committed to finding a pathway forward and a solution so this nursing home can continue to operate in Camp.

Meanwhile, Independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae says he’s very concerned at the claim that some residents have been informed they are to be moved out.

He says this is home to the residents, some of whom have been living there for 13 years.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae claims the staff and residents are being treated “very shabbily” and don’t know what is happening at the nursing home.

He says it would be shameful to close the facility and he’s asking the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to intervene.