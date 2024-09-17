Kerry TDs claim some residents of nursing home taken over by HSE are to be moved tomorrow

Two Kerry TDs say some residents of a nursing home, that the HSE took over last week, have been told they are to be moved tomorrow.

Last Wednesday, the HSE assumed interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View.

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for a comment.

The HSE took over responsibility after HIQA, the health watchdog, cancelled Aperee Living Camp’s registration over governance and management issues.

The facility had been part of a nationwide chain of nursing home; this business was sold last year to investors.

TDs Pa Daly and Michael Healy-Rae said that some of the 25 residents were told today that they would be moved from the nursing home tomorrow.

Deputy Daly urged the Health Minister to intervene; saying Oceanview is fully staffed and that HIQA had commended the nursing home’s director of nursing Theresa Winters and her staff for providing first rate care.

He said the HSE should be enabled to buy the facility.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is also concerned.