Advertisement
News

Kerry TDs claim some residents of nursing home taken over by HSE are to be moved tomorrow

Sep 17, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TDs claim some residents of nursing home taken over by HSE are to be moved tomorrow
Share this article

Two Kerry TDs say some residents of a nursing home, that the HSE took over last week, have been told they are to be moved tomorrow.

Last Wednesday, the HSE assumed interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View.

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for a comment.

Advertisement

The HSE took over responsibility after HIQA, the health watchdog, cancelled Aperee Living Camp’s registration over governance and management issues.

The facility had been part of a nationwide chain of nursing home; this business was sold last year to investors.

TDs Pa Daly and Michael Healy-Rae said that some of the 25 residents were told today that they would be moved from the nursing home tomorrow.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly urged the Health Minister to intervene; saying Oceanview is fully staffed and that HIQA had commended the nursing home’s director of nursing Theresa Winters and her staff for providing first rate care.

He said the HSE should be enabled to buy the facility.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is also concerned.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Parents warned of strict clampdown on underage drinking at Listowel Races
Advertisement
Kerry company wins Machine of the Year award at National Ploughing Championships
Irish Cancer Society and Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle to stop at seven Kerry hotels
Advertisement

Recommended

Parents warned of strict clampdown on underage drinking at Listowel Races
Kerry company wins Machine of the Year award at National Ploughing Championships
Allen through to round-2 at English Open
Beirne confirmed as new Munster captain
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus