Advertisement
News

HSE confirms its taken interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp until alternative arrangements are made for residents

Sep 11, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
HSE confirms its taken interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp until alternative arrangements are made for residents
Share this article

The HSE has confirmed it’s been directed to take interim responsibility of a Kerry nursing home, until alternative arrangements are made for residents.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed - from today, it has taken interim charge of Aperee Living / Ocean view nursing home in Camp.

It follows a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care.

Advertisement

The HSE says it will now act as the registered provider to support residents and their families during this time; and will look at all options to ensure the welfare of residents in the long term.

The statement concluded that the HSE continues to liaise with Aperee Living Camp and HIQA as the situation progresses.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Suspicious approach to child in mid-Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry musician among four iconic Irish artists being honoured in new An Post stamps
Social housing offer refusals in Kerry halved by choice-based letting system
Advertisement

Recommended

Suspicious approach to child in mid-Kerry
Social housing offer refusals in Kerry halved by choice-based letting system
Kerry musician among four iconic Irish artists being honoured in new An Post stamps
Expressions of interest sought for LEADER programme in South Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus