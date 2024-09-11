HSE confirms its taken interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp until alternative arrangements are made for residents

The HSE has confirmed it’s been directed to take interim responsibility of a Kerry nursing home, until alternative arrangements are made for residents.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed - from today, it has taken interim charge of Aperee Living / Ocean view nursing home in Camp.

It follows a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care.

The HSE says it will now act as the registered provider to support residents and their families during this time; and will look at all options to ensure the welfare of residents in the long term.

The statement concluded that the HSE continues to liaise with Aperee Living Camp and HIQA as the situation progresses.