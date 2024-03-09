Counting of votes continues in Kerry

The counting of Kerry votes cast in the two referendums is counting in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Returning officer for the constituency of Kerry, Pádraig Burke says over 200 boxes have been opened so far.

It is thought that all boxes will be open in the next half hour.

Advertisement

The votes for the Kerry constituency are yet to be officially tallied.

Nationally, at this stage it’s indicated that the referendums on family and care will both be defeated.

The official results for the family referendum should be known by this afternoon, while the results for the carers referendum are expected this evening.