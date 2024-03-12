Concentration of holiday homes in Kerry among highest nationally

Two areas of Kerry are among the locations with the highest concentration of holiday homes.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that Kenmare Local Electoral Area has the third highest concentration of holiday homes in the country.

The farming section of the Irish Independent analysed CSO figures from Census 2022.

It found that Glenties and Milford Local Electoral Areas in Donegal had the highest concentration of holiday homes – this type of accommodation represented 28.3% of housing stock in Glenties and 26.3% in Milford.

Kenmare LEA had the third highest – 4,397 holiday homes in the electoral area represented 25.6% of total housing stock.

Corca Dhuibne, in sixth place, had 1,923 holiday homes; this represented 21.6% of total housing stock in West Kerry, according to Census 2022.