More than 600 additional homes needed for South Kerry says council

More than 600 additional homes are needed in parts of South Kerry according to a new draft plan published by the county council.

This week Kerry County Council published its draft local area plan for the Kenmare Municipal District.

Public submissions may be made until October 13th.

Advertisement

It’s proposed the contents of the draft document for the period 2023 - 29 would replace existing local area plans for West Iveragh, Killorglin, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Waterville and Sneem.

According to the council’s draft plan, Killorglin needs 251 additional homes, Kenmare 204, Cahersiveen 101, Waterville 41 and Sneem 21.

The document states that development in Kenmare is subject to construction of an upgraded waste water treatment plant and notes that development of other settlements including Glenbeigh, Kilgarvan, and Beaufort has been restricted due to the absence of adequate water and waste water infrastructure.

Advertisement

It also proposes cluster developments in 14 small villages and communities as an alternative to one-off housing where there is no wastewater infrastructure or no plans for such.

These are: An Chillín Liath, An Gleann, Beaufort, Bonane, Castlecove, Chapeltown, Cromane, Lauragh, Glencar, Kilgobnet, Kells, Tahilla, Templenoe, and Tuosist.

The council says it’s clear from the 2022 census that the level of holiday homes in some areas of South Kerry far exceeds the local indigenous population and that in some areas over 50% of residential housing stock comprises holiday or second homes particularly in Sneem, Kenmare, Glenbeigh, and Knightstown.

Advertisement

The document says holiday home development shall be concentrated in existing towns, villages, and settlements where appropriate and that holiday homes will not be permitted on any residential zoned lands.

The draft plan for the Kenmare Municipal District says development of holiday accommodation should focus on short-term lettings rather than second homes because of the greater contribution to the economy.

Advertisement