Christmas in Killarney committee release festive plans

The Christmas in Killarney committee have released their plans for the festive season in the town.

The celebrations will include the return of Santa to Killarney National Park.

He will be there to meet and greet all the children every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 29th to December 23rd. On arrival at the park, the gatekeeper will meet each boy and girl who will get their special Elf Passport to enter the cottage where they will they will visit the post office with the musical post box and meet the elves and Mrs Claus. They will then join Santa in his busy Christmas office where he will be double checking his list and making sure all the boys and girls will have a wonderful holiday.

Santa will be in Deenagh Lodge, just opposite St Mary’s Cathedral, from 4pm to 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 11.30am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Advance booking is required on christmasinkillarney.com and people are encouraged to book early to secure a place.