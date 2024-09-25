Youth-led art project unveiled in Killarney today

A unique arts project will be unveiled on College Square in Killarney today.

‘Streetscapes’ is a largescale art piece featured on an exterior wall at Reen’s LifePharmacy, and was created by children aged seven to ten.

Kerry LCYP at Kerry ETB and creative practitioners, Me and The Moon, have been working on ‘Streetscapes’ for the Architecture Kerry festival initiative at Kerry County Council.

It reflects the built environment of Killarney through the eyes of its young residents.

“It is a wonderful collaboration with children ages seven to ten years who carefully used their artists’ eye to explore the town space and to depict or reimagine our streets”, stated artist David Fortune who facilitated the project.

The piece highlights the children’s inspirations into one large-scale wall-based production. “We are very grateful to Reens Life Pharmacy and the team there, who lent us their wonderful wall to act as an outside gallery space, it has made the art work visible for everyone to see”, stated Deirdre Enright, Co-Ordinator of the Local Creative Youth Partnership at Kerry ETB.

The project is funded by Creative Ireland and the Department of Education through Kerry ETB and Kerry County Council. “We are delighted to see young people feature in the Architecture Kerry programme as they have wonderful ideas about their townscape and the world around them”, stated Victoria McCarthy, Festival Organiser and Architectural Conservation Officer, at Kerry County Council.

The project is a collaboration between the Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership at Kerry ETB, creative practitioners Me and The Moon, and the Architecture Kerry festival initiative at Kerry County Council.

The launch will take place at 4.30pm today and the exhibition will run until October 25th. For more information, see @meandthemoonworkshops and @kerrylcyp on Facebook

and Instagram.