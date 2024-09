A period house in Killarney has been put on the market with a guide price €1.1 million.

The five-bedroom Ballydowney House is located on 1.1 acres of mature private gardens in Fossa.

Advertisement

Selling Agents Tom Spillane & Co Auctioneers say the property is adjacent the Killarney National Park and is accessed by a gated entrance along a sweeping avenue to the main house.

The 19th Century two-storey building is also accompanied by an array of out buildings for potential future use.