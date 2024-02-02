Advertisement
Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community

Feb 2, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne
The Bishop of Kerry says the future of parishes consultation is vital to underpin the role of the Church in the community.

Last week, Bishop Ray Browne wrote a pastoral letter, which was handed out at masses across the county.

Meetings will take place throughout February to discuss challenges facing the church, with consultations with clergy also taking place.

Bishop Browne says the Church can still be the centre point for community life, even if there is no weekend Mass.

He says the involvement of layity in parishes is evolving and will be critical in the future.

