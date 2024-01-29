The Bishop of Kerry is inviting people to participate in meetings to decide the future of parishes.

Bishop Ray Browne wrote a pastoral letter which was handed out at Masses over the weekend.

In this letter, he discusses the future of the Church and the challenges it faces.

Advertisement

Bishop Ray Browne talks about getting parishioners more involved in the Church.

He says we need to explore how each local church-community can thrive with local leadership acting alongside priests ministering to parishes.

He says a Church can still be the centre point for community life, even if there is no weekend Mass.

Advertisement

Bishop Ray Browne says with many priests set to reach retirement age of 75 in the next three years, the challenge is imminent.

Throughout February, there will be meetings in parishes and communities are being urged to attend to discuss the what might be done to overcome challenges the church is facing; there’ll also be consultation for the clergy.

The Bishop of Kerry says it’s their hope that parishioners and deacons will take a structured leadership role working with priests.

Advertisement

Fr Roy Donovan from the Association of Catholic Priests says the letter is welcome as change is needed.

However, Fr Donovan thinks this may be a challenge as priests have done everything in the past, and he feels training will be needed to ensure this new model of church is a success: