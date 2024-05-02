A Tralee-born father says social media companies and regulators have questions to answer about how children are being protected online, following the death of his daughter.

Liam Walsh believes his 13-year-old daughter, Maia, died after falling under the influence of online content.

Maia was found dead in her home in Hertfordshire, England in October 2002.

Mr Walsh, who's originally from The Spa outside Tralee, believes Maia was prompted to self-harm by online content, in particular on TikTok.

He is now campaigning to protect children online and will appear on the BBC's flagship Panorama programme next week.

He says social media companies and regulators need to be held accountable.

Mr Walsh wants police to be able to access children's online viewing records:

Liam Walsh says Maia had a great love for Kerry and has no doubt she would have made a great Rose.

He intends to bring Maia's ashes to Kerry for a ceremony:

The chief executive of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Anthony O'Gara, says he will help Mr Walsh in anyway possible.

If you have been affected by anything in this story, contact the Samaritans on 116 123.