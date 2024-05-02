Advertisement
News

Tralee father says social media companies must be held responsible for content in wake of daughter's death

May 2, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Tralee father says social media companies must be held responsible for content in wake of daughter's death
Liam Walsh pictured with his daughter Maia. Maia died age 13 in October 2022. Mr Walsh campaigns for child protection online and for holding social media companies responsible for the content on their platform. He believes Maia's death was as a result of coming under the influence of damaging and harmful online content.
Share this article

A Tralee-born father says social media companies and regulators have questions to answer about how children are being protected online, following the death of his daughter.

Liam Walsh believes his 13-year-old daughter, Maia, died after falling under the influence of online content.

Maia was found dead in her home in Hertfordshire, England in October 2002.

Advertisement

Mr Walsh, who's originally from The Spa outside Tralee, believes Maia was prompted to self-harm by online content, in particular on TikTok.

He is now campaigning to protect children online and will appear on the BBC's flagship Panorama programme next week.

He says social media companies and regulators need to be held accountable.

Advertisement

Mr Walsh wants police to be able to access children's online viewing records:

Liam Walsh says Maia had a great love for Kerry and has no doubt she would have made a great Rose.

He intends to bring Maia's ashes to Kerry for a ceremony:

Advertisement

The chief executive of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Anthony O'Gara, says he will help Mr Walsh in anyway possible.

If you have been affected by anything in this story, contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

53 people over 70-years-old awaiting 1-bedroom accommodation on Kerry housing list
Advertisement
Shannon Airport installs six new airbridges
Tralee headquartered company recognised as great place to work
Advertisement

Recommended

53 people over 70-years-old awaiting 1-bedroom accommodation on Kerry housing list
Rose of Tralee CEO says it's inappropriate to comment on reports of legal action
Shannon Airport installs six new airbridges
Tralee headquartered company recognised as great place to work
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus