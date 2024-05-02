Rose of Tralee CEO says it's inappropriate to comment on reports of legal action

The chief executive of the Rose of Tralee Festival says it would be inappropriate to comment on reports that a shareholder has taken legal against it.

It’s understood that Richard Henggeler, who is a shareholder in Kerry Rose Festival Ltd, has taken proceedings against the company behind the Tralee based festival.

He is the father of 2011 Washington DC Rose Dorothy Moriarty Henggeler, who passed away in 2014.

In 2015, the Henggelers purchased the Fels Point Hotel Tralee; and after expansion and refurbishment works, reopened it under the name “The Rose Hotel”.

Legal affairs editor with the Irish Independent, Shane Phelan, says the legal action relates to the repayment of a loan of over €96,000.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara says he's happy to confirm that through the continued hard work and commitment of everyone involved - we can look forward to a great festival this year in Tralee.