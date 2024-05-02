Advertisement
Tralee headquartered company recognised as great place to work

May 2, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
ENERCON, which has its Irish headquarters in Tralee, has been recognised as a great place to work.

The company, which has 190 employees across Ireland, makes and maintains wind turbines and is one of Europe's biggest wind turbine companies.

ENERCON has now officially been certified after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland.

The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive survey about the workplace experience.

Managing director of ENERCON Services Ireland, Noranne Stack says they are honoured to receive this certification and says it’s recognition to the fantastic team at ENERCON who drive the company culture and shape the trajectory of our growth and maturity as an organisation.

