Advertisement
News

Tralee company hiring 57 staff this year

Jun 29, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee company hiring 57 staff this year Tralee company hiring 57 staff this year
ENERCON celebrates 25 Years in Ireland, with 30 New Jobs on the Horizon. Pictured at the Ireland head offices located in Tralee were LR: Sean Kelly MEP, Noranne Stack Managing Director ENERCON Ireland, Stephen Murphy ENERCON Ireland and from Miltown, Johan Terpstra, CEO ENERCON Western Europe, actor Simon Delaney. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Share this article

Tralee company ENERCON Wind Services Ireland are in the process of hiring 57 staff this year, as the company celebrates 25 years operation at is Killerisk headquarters.

Started in Germany in 1984, ENERCON makes and maintains wind turbines and is one of Europe's biggest wind turbine companys.

As part of the celebrations it officially opened a new warehouse at Killerisk.

Advertisement

It employs 196 staff nationwide with 60 based out of its Tralee headquarters.

The company is in expansion mode, according to Sarah Sheehan, head of HR:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus