Tralee company hiring 57 staff this year

Tralee company ENERCON Wind Services Ireland are in the process of hiring 57 staff this year, as the company celebrates 25 years operation at is Killerisk headquarters.

Started in Germany in 1984, ENERCON makes and maintains wind turbines and is one of Europe's biggest wind turbine companys.

As part of the celebrations it officially opened a new warehouse at Killerisk.

Advertisement

It employs 196 staff nationwide with 60 based out of its Tralee headquarters.

The company is in expansion mode, according to Sarah Sheehan, head of HR: