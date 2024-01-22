8,500 Kerry customers remain without power

Some 8,500 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power following Storm Isha.

ESB Networks says outages began occurring in Kerry from 12 noon yesterday, four hours ahead of the start of the orange weather warning.

At the peak, approximately 14,500 customers in Kerry alone were without electricity yesterday.

ESB Networks managed to restore power to a significant number last night, but 8,500 are still without electricity this morning.

Crews are out since the early morning, assessing the damage to the network, and may have to switch off power at times in order to safely reconnect customers.

The ESB is currently working in a number of areas – Fossa, Kenmare, Sneem, Rathmore, Gneeveguilla, and Lyreacrompane, with restoration times being updated on PowerCheck.ie

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell, says they hope to get all customers restored today in the county, however, it’s likely some will still be without power into tomorrow.

Anyone who sees electricity lines on the ground, is asked to stay away and report this to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.