Kerry warnings as Storm Isha hits

Kerry is currently under a yellow wind warning, which is due to upgrade to an orange warning at 5pm this evening.

The entire country is under this warning, with Galway, Mayo and Donegal being upgraded to red later this evening.

Met Éireann is warning of destructive gusts, coastal flooding, and widespread power outages.

Road users are being urged to travel with care and to expect fallen trees and branches as well as debris and other hazards.

Kerry County Council’s emergency phone-line is available today and tonight to report any issues which can be dealt with by Council crews.

Tralee crews are clearing fallen trees on the Doon Road near Tralee and on the Tralee to Ardfert Road .

A fallen tree has just been cleared on N70 near Gleesk.

Kerry County Council emergency phone line is 066 7183588.

For advice on severe weather driving tips please see the RSA website.