800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k

A large parcel of land and a cottage in South Kerry are being sold at public auction in two separate lots.

The over 800 acres and two bedroom house near Tousist are on the market for a combined starting price of €610,000

The land parcel and property, located at Uragh, Tousist, are for public auction on October 25th.

Advertisement

Selling agents, Wilsons Auctions, describes the over 801 acres of land as a stunning location along the R571.

The lands are in one large block and listed as suitable for grazing sheep.

The parcel, located just under 8km from Tousist village, has an advised minimum value of €375,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a cottage on the lands near Kenmare is also on the market.

The property comprises of a stone cottage, with two bedrooms, one en-suite, open plan living room/kitchen and dining room.

It's described as having fabulous views over Lough Inchiquin and mountains in idyllic surroundings.

Advertisement

The house has an advised minimum value of €235,000.

The live virtual online and public auction takes place at 4pm on October 25th, by Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Naas Road, Dublin 22.