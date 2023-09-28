Killarney's Anfield Manor seized by CAB sells for over 330 thousand euro

A Killarney house seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau has been sold for over €330,000 (€332,000).

The house called Anfield Manor based in Upper Casheen had a starting price of €200,000 at yesterday’s public auction.

CAB seized the property in 2021 as part of a five-year investigation into an organised crime gang.

After CAB seized Anfield Manor in 2021, it was placed on the market for €425,000 but was never purchased.

It also failed to sell when its starting price was reduced to €325,000.

The property eventually sold at pubic auction yesterday at Wilsons Auctions on the Naas Road in Dublin.

The detached four-bedroom house has three bathrooms and an overall floor area of 250 metres squared.

It’s on a site almost one third of an acre in size and there’s a detached garage.

Radio Kerry understands Anfield Manor attracted considerable interest with bids submitted on the phone and online, as well as by people present at the auction.