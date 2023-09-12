Killarney home seized by CAB to be sold at public auction this month

A Killarney house seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau is to be sold by public auction later this month.

The house called Anfield Manor in Upper Ballycasheen in the town will have a starting price of €200,000.

CAB seized the property in 2021 as part of a five-year investigation into an organised crime gang; it had been originally placed on the market for €425,000 but was never purchased.

Anfield Manor is now to be sold by live virtual online and public auction on September 27th at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Naas Road, Dublin 22.

The detached four-bedroom house has three bathrooms and an overall floor area of 250 metres squared.

It’s on a site almost one third of an acre in size and there’s a detached garage.

Auctioneers describe it as a fine house, well finished throughout, and that it also has three walk-in wardrobes.