Advertisement
News

4,500 premises in Kerry remain without power

Jan 22, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
4,500 premises in Kerry remain without power
Share this article

Some 4,500 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power following Storm Isha.

ESB Networks says outages began occurring from 12 noon yesterday, and at the peak, approximately 14,500 customers in Kerry were without electricity.

Crews have been out since early morning, assessing the damage to the network, and may have to switch off power at times in order to safely reconnect customers.

Advertisement

The ESB is currently working in a number of areas around Killarney and in the south of the county.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says crews are dealing with reports of debris and fallen trees on roads.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell, says it’s likely some customers in Kerry will be without power into tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

ESB customers are being advised that restoration times will be updated on PowerCheck.ie.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees electricity lines on the ground, is asked to stay away and report this to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Development of UHK permanent oncology unit moves a step closer
Advertisement
Edenburn House owners state apartments to go on private rental market
Over ten sheep killed by dogs in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney National Park still impacted by Storm Isha
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 22, 2024 12:56
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus