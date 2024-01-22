Some 4,500 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power following Storm Isha.

ESB Networks says outages began occurring from 12 noon yesterday, and at the peak, approximately 14,500 customers in Kerry were without electricity.

Crews have been out since early morning, assessing the damage to the network, and may have to switch off power at times in order to safely reconnect customers.

The ESB is currently working in a number of areas around Killarney and in the south of the county.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says crews are dealing with reports of debris and fallen trees on roads.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell, says it’s likely some customers in Kerry will be without power into tomorrow.

ESB customers are being advised that restoration times will be updated on PowerCheck.ie.

Anyone who sees electricity lines on the ground, is asked to stay away and report this to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.