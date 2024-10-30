34 new homes to be built in west Kerry

Contracts have been signed for the construction of 34 new homes at Ballybeg, Dingle, which will be built over the next 18 months. This is part of Kerry County Council's Social Housing Programme.

22 one-bed apartments and 12 two-bedroom units will be built at Sruthán Sléibhe at a cost of €10.5 million.

The contractor for the development is Vision Contracting of Model Farm Road, Cork and the technical advisors for the project are Malachy Walsh and Partners Ltd.

As well at the construction of the new dwellings, the construction contract includes the provision of landscaping, new vehicular and pedestrian entrances, new bridge structures and road, parking and bin storage facilities, new water and wastewater infrastructure, and all associated site works.

Preparatory works are already underway and with a construction cost of €10.5m, it is expected that the new homes will be completed within 18 months.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fitzgerald said: “I warmly welcome this new addition to our housing stock in west Kerry. These modern homes will provide new tenants with high-standard accommodation, and I look forward to their completion over the next year and a half.”