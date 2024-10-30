Advertisement
News

34 new homes to be built in west Kerry

Oct 30, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
34 new homes to be built in west Kerry
Share this article

Contracts have been signed for the construction of 34 new homes at Ballybeg, Dingle, which will be built over the next 18 months.  This is part of Kerry County Council's Social Housing Programme.

22 one-bed apartments and 12 two-bedroom units will be built at Sruthán Sléibhe at a cost of €10.5 million.

The contractor for the development is Vision Contracting of Model Farm Road, Cork and the technical advisors for the project are Malachy Walsh and Partners Ltd.

Advertisement

As well at the construction of the new dwellings, the construction contract includes the provision of landscaping, new vehicular and pedestrian entrances, new bridge structures and road, parking and bin storage facilities, new water and wastewater infrastructure, and all associated site works.

Preparatory works are already underway and with a construction cost of €10.5m, it is expected that the new homes will be completed within 18 months.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fitzgerald said: “I warmly welcome this new addition to our housing stock in west Kerry. These modern homes will provide new tenants with high-standard accommodation, and I look forward to their completion over the next year and a half.”

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey
Advertisement
Former manager of Killarney hotel appointed to Fáilte Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Advertisement

Recommended

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays
Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney
Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus