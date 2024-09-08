Over 2,300 people awaiting social housing in the Tralee MD

Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee MD area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Municipal District meeting.

2,334 people are currently awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District.

That figure includes transfers from other MD’s which have listed Tralee as one of their three areas of choice.

Of this number, 1,205 people are awaiting one bed units; 632 are on the list for 2 bed homes; 407 applicants are awaiting 3 bed units; 81 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 9 applicants are awaiting 5 bed homes.

There are currently 40 vacant units in the municipal district; of these 25 dwellings are awaiting repairs; 10 are repaired and awaiting allocation; 3 are under repair and allocated; while 2 houses are under repair and unallocated.

Since 1st January 2024, over 1,400 (1,453) requests for repairs have been received by the MD office.

There are over 2,800 (2,878) tenancies in total within the Tralee MD, that includes more than 1,500 (1,523) in Local Authority housing, 805 in HAP tenancies, almost 350 (348) under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and over 200 (202) tenancies under leasing in the area.