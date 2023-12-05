Over 2,300 people awaiting social housing in Tralee Municipal District

Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

2,325 people are on the social housing list in the Tralee MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Advertisement

Excluding transfers, there are 1,152 people awaiting social housing in the area, with 277 applications received this year.

1,212 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Tralee MD, while a further 638 are waiting for two-bed houses.

380 are seeking three-bed units, 84 are waiting for a four-bed home and 11 are waiting for a five-bed house.