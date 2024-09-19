A large development of social housing in Killarney has been given the go-ahead.

Department approval has today been received for the development of 249 residential units at Cronin’s Wood in Killarney.

Correspondence circulated to elected representatives has confirmed department approval has been received for the major development.

The 249 properties are to consist of 38 one-bed units, 86 two-bed units, 117 three-beds, six four-bed units, and two 5-bed units.

According to the correspondence, planning permission is in place and the project is underway, to be delivered in a number of phases from 2025 to 2027.

The correspondence further says all of these units will form part of Kerry County Council’s social housing delivery programme and will be tenanted using choice-based letting from the council’s approved social housing applicants.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has warmly welcomed the announcement, saying it will go a long way to solving the housing list in Killarney.

Fellow Independent Danny Healy-Rae has also welcomed this.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says this is good news for the people of Killarney, especially those on the social housing waiting list for one and two-bed units.