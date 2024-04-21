Uisce Éireann replaced 26km of water mains in Kerry last year.

The utility says these upgrade works were delivered under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, in partnership with Kerry County Council.

Nationwide, it says on average 2,000 leaks per month were fixed under the programme.

Uisce Éireann says the works involved replacing old and damaged pipes; and fixing leaks on the network across the county.

The utility says Kerry had significant investment in the programme last year, with approximately 26km of water mains, replaced with new modern pipes.

This included significant works between Lough Guitane and Sheheree, where over 5km of mains were replaced.

More than 3km of old and damaged pipes were replaced in Fenit; while over 2km of upgrades took place at Ahavoher cross, Moyvane.

Uisce Éireann replaced water mains in a number of locations across the county last year; including at Lauragh; Clash Road, Tralee; Boolteens to Farrans; the R561 at Inch; and at N72 Ballaugh, Killarney.

The utility says under the national leakage programme, it plans to invest €250 million each year up to the end of 2030 in fixing leaks to provide a more reliable water supply.