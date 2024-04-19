County councillors in the Killarney area have again criticised Uisce Éireann for its management of the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

Works on the long-awaited €9 million scheme started in August 2022, and has involved the closure and digging up of two local roads at different stages.

Uisce Éireann has now informed Kilcummin residents that two roads will be entirely closed for a period next month.

This scheme will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, which will connect to the sewer network in Killarney for appropriate treatment.

Councillors in the Killarney area have criticised Uisce Éireann for the pace of the works, and the disruption caused by them.

Uisce Éireann has this week sent a letter to Kilcummin residents to say the L-2033 road at Coolcorcoran will be closed entirely from 8am on Monday 13th May to 6pm on Friday 17th May.

The letter says the L-3018 road from Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin village will also be closed from 8am on Monday May 20th to 6pm on Friday June 7th.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan says this scheme has been a nightmare for locals.

In response to Radio Kerry, Uisce Éireann has said the proposed road closures are necessary to facilitate connection works to houses and the permanent road reinstatement.

It says notice for the works was given at the earliest possible stage, and ultimately Kerry County Council’s Roads Department make the final decision on granting the licence for road closures.

Uisce Éireann thanked locals for their patience, and said short-term disruption will give rise to long-term benefits for the community.