Councillor criticises progress on Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme works

A Kerry councillor has criticised the progress being made by Uisce Éireann with roadworks in Kilcummin.

Works on the long-awaited €9 million Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme started last August, and have involved the closure of two local roads.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan says the works are being carried out incredibly slowly.

The scheme will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, which will connect to the sewer network in Killarney for appropriate treatment.

It’s involved the closure and digging up of two roads, which Cllr O’Callaghan says is causing difficulties for locals.

Cllr O’Callaghan says the works are not progressing as much as they should have by now, and there’s no communication with locals as to why that is.

In response to queries from Radio Kerry, Uisce Éireann said its communications team has been proactive in ensuring communities and elected representatives are kept updated throughout the project.

Uisce Éireann says a dedicated project webpage is also updated weekly with progress and traffic management which the public can view – a link to this is available here.

Uisce Éireann did not address whether the project was delayed or not, nor why any potential delays may have occurred.

Cllr O’Callaghan says he’s holding a public meeting about the works at Fitzgerald Stadium next Tuesday at 8pm, and would like to see Uisce Éireann representatives attend.