Prior warning alert for several Kerry beaches

Kerry County Council has issued a prior warning alert in relation to several beaches in the county.

The notice is being issued because of concern that heavy rainfall may have affected bathing water quality.

The council has also reported a sewerage network overflow in Ballybunion caused by the heavy rainfall.

As a result of the status yellow rainfall warning currently in place for Kerry and the rainfall forecast for the weekend, Kerry County Council has decided to issue prior-warning notices for several designated bathing beaches this weekend. The beaches are : Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Banna, Fenit, Maharabeg, Ventry, Inch, Kells, Cuas Crom, White Strand (Caherciveen), Ballinskelligs, Derrynane and Inny Strand in Waterville.

The warnings will remain in place until the results from the bathing water samples of next week’s sampling run are available which is likely to be on Wednesday or Thursday.

Kerry County Council says these notices are not a prohibition on bathing or an advice against bathing. They just warn that bathing water quality may be affected due to expected heavy rainfall. Further details are available on the EPA website www.beaches.ie.

Kerry County Council said that heavy rains resulted in a sewerage network overflow in Ballybunion North beach yesterday afternoon.

It received advice from the HSE to place a bathing prohibition notice on the beach until water quality improves. This has been carried out and testing will continue until the water quality has returned to normal levels.