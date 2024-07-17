Advertisement
Tender out for sculpture to commemorate the role of Kerry women during revolution

Jul 17, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Tender out for sculpture to commemorate the role of Kerry women during revolution
Kerry County Council has issued a request for tender to design and create a sculpture to commemorate the role of Kerry women during the revolutionary period.

The local authority is calling on artists and creatives to submit ideas for the design of the commission with an estimated budget of €90,000.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 6th, and more details are available on the Radio Kerry website.

Details of the submission format required are available on etenders.gov.ie or by emailing arts @ kerrycoco.ie.

 

