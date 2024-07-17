Kerry County Council has issued a request for tender to design and create a sculpture to commemorate the role of Kerry women during the revolutionary period.

The local authority is calling on artists and creatives to submit ideas for the design of the commission with an estimated budget of €90,000.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 6th, and more details are available on the Radio Kerry website.

Advertisement

Details of the submission format required are available on etenders.gov.ie or by emailing arts @ kerrycoco.ie.