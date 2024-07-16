A female councillor has critised Kerry County Council for its tardiness in honouring the women who took part in the struggle for Irish independence.

The council is to commission an artistic piece which will honour the diverse roles and actions of women in revolutionary campaigns between 1912 and 1923.

However, 16 months passed between councillors unanimously passing the motion and the executive publishing the call-for-tender

Tralee councillor, Deirdre Ferris branded the delay 'an awful insult'.

In March 2023, the five women serving on the last council, Deirdre Ferris, Maura Healy-Rae, Marie Moloney, Norma Moriarty and Aoife Thornton, led a cross-party proposal for the council to build a commemorative memorial in honour of the women of the revolutionary period.

However, it took 16 months, until last Thursday, for the call for tender to be published.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris brought the matter to the first meeting of the new council this week, saying the delay was not acceptable and "wholly unfair".

She said it was not reflective of how much the people of Kerry appreciate the women's contribution to the struggle for Irish freedom.

She continued that the opportunity to recognise the women "who gave every possible sacrifice to the foundation of this state" has been lost.

She said we are seeing a generation of women dying out who will never see the recognition they deserve.In an impassioned address, Cllr Ferris asked the council to respect the democracy within the chamber in future, saying the monument should have been prioritised.

Deputy chief executive Angela McAllen gave a personal commitment to do so.

The deadline for receipt of tenders is Friday, the 6th September at 4 o'clock.