Kerry female councillors call for memorial to honour women’s suffering during Irish freedom struggle

Mar 13, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There are calls for the suffering of women during the Irish freedom struggle to be honoured in Kerry.

Kerry’s five female county councillors are making the call in a cross-party motion tabled at today’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

The motion proposes the council commemorates the courage, sacrifice, suffering and contribution of women in the struggle for Irish freedom and independence.

Councillors Deirdre Ferris, Maura Healy-Rae, Marie Moloney, Norma Moriarty and Aoife Thornton say this should take the form of a physical memorial on the grounds of the County Buildings at Rathass in Tralee.

Cllr Moriarty says it’s time to honour the suffering which occurred in every community.

