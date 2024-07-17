Advertisement
Tralee Gardaí contribute to Interpol operation investigating criminal gang

Jul 17, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Gardaí contribute to Interpol operation investigating criminal gang
Tralee gardaí have taken part in an international police operation targeting a criminal gang linked to internet fraud and scam text messages.

An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with INTERPOL and law enforcement agencies across 21 countries, carried out Operation Jackal targeting an international crime organisation, called the Black Axe  gang.

The Criminal Assets Bureau along with the gardaí from 11 stations, including Tralee, were involved with the operation here which has resulted in 63 people being arrested and over €340,000 in cryptocurrency.

The Black Axe gang, who originated in Nigeria before becoming a global criminal enterprise,  focuses on internet fraud and text messaging scams and money-laundering.

Níall Feiritear, journalist with the Sunday World, says a third of those arrested in Operation Jackal are based in Ireland.

