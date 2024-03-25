35 crime bosses and their deputies across Kerry are being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

That's according to figures published in today's Irish Examiner.

Nationwide, CAB is targeting more than 1,430 individuals.

CAB boss, Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Gubbins told the Irish Examiner, 580 profilers have been trained to identify targets, describing them as the “eyes and ears” of the bureau.

They watch for people showing significant wealth, believed to be the proceeds of crime, before nominating them for investigation by CAB.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gubbins says this wealth can include purchases like house extensions, cars, regular expensive holidays, and lavish weddings and christenings.

653 targets are currently being watched in Dublin, the second greatest number is in Limerick, followed by Cork with 45 targets.