Plaque unveiled to commemorate first Kerry councillors

Jul 16, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Plaque unveiled to commemorate first Kerry councillors
A commemorative plaque was unveiled at County Buildings this week to honour the first elected members of Kerry County Council. Pictured is Cathaoirleach, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald and Cllr Angie Baily whose descendant James Baily was one of those elected. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
A plaque has been unveiled to commemorate the first councillors elected to Kerry County Council 125 years ago.

The first members of the council included those directly elected from 22 electoral divisions as well as the chairpersons of the six Rural District Councils, three members of the Grand Jury, and two co-options.

The first election took place on April 6th 1899 with St John Donovan elected as chairperson.

Among the 33 men who were elected to the local authority was James Baily.

His relative, Angie Bailey, is a member of the current council and says it was a great honour to be there for the plaque unveiling.

