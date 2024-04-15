Advertisement
New candidates declared for Kenmare Local Electoral Area elections

Apr 15, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
New candidates declared for Kenmare Local Electoral Area elections
Two new candidates have declared for June's local elections in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Fianna Fáil has added Beaufort auctioneer Ken O'Sullivan to its exiting ticket of councillors Michael Cahill and Norma Moriarty.

The father of three is a first time candidate.

Elsewhere, Podge Foley has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate.

Mr Foley who is from Killorglin is involved in a number of different community groups including Killorglin Tidy Towns and Laune Rangers GAA club.

There are now 15 candidates running in the six-seat electoral area.

